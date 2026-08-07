MG Majestor Prices Hiked by Rs. 1.50 Lakh

Price hike applies to both six- and seven-seater variants

4WD variant prices remain unchanged

JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of the Majestor, marking the first price hike for the flagship SUV since its launch in May this year. The increase applies to the Savvy 2WD variants, both the six-seater and seven-seater configurations, which have gone up by Rs. 1.50 lakh, each. Previously priced at Rs. 40.99 lakh, both now retail at Rs. 42.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec Savvy 4WD variant, however, remains untouched at Rs. 44.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Despite the price revision, the Majestor continues to make a strong case for itself in the premium three-row SUV segment. It remains one of the most feature-loaded SUVs under Rs. 50 lakh, with a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a 12-speaker JBL surround sound system, three-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers, a 220-volt power outlet, ventilated and massage function for the front seats, a 12-way powered driver seat with memory, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree HD camera among its highlights.

Under the bonnet, the Majestor runs a twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 212bhp and 478.5Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD variant gets MG's all-wheel drive system with 10 off-road modes and 810 mm of water wading depth.

The Majestor rivals the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron, and the upcoming Kia Sorento.