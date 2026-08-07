CarWale
    AD

    MG Majestor Prices Hiked by Rs. 1.50 Lakh

    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    15,517 Views
    MG Majestor Prices Hiked by Rs. 1.50 Lakh
    • Price hike applies to both six- and seven-seater variants
    • 4WD variant prices remain unchanged

    JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of the Majestor, marking the first price hike for the flagship SUV since its launch in May this year. The increase applies to the Savvy 2WD variants, both the six-seater and seven-seater configurations, which have gone up by Rs. 1.50 lakh, each. Previously priced at Rs. 40.99 lakh, both now retail at Rs. 42.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec Savvy 4WD variant, however, remains untouched at Rs. 44.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

    MG Majestor Dashboard

    Despite the price revision, the Majestor continues to make a strong case for itself in the premium three-row SUV segment. It remains one of the most feature-loaded SUVs under Rs. 50 lakh, with a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a 12-speaker JBL surround sound system, three-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers, a 220-volt power outlet, ventilated and massage function for the front seats, a 12-way powered driver seat with memory, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree HD camera among its highlights.

    MG Majestor Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the bonnet, the Majestor runs a twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 212bhp and 478.5Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD variant gets MG's all-wheel drive system with 10 off-road modes and 810 mm of water wading depth.

    The Majestor rivals the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron, and the upcoming Kia Sorento.

    MG Majestor Image
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 42.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Rugged Luxury Goes Dark: The Defender OCTA Black

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Majestor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    EXCLUSIVE! 2026 MG Astor Facelift Walkaround | Interior, Features & Powertrain Detailed | GIIAS 2026
    youtube-icon
    EXCLUSIVE! 2026 MG Astor Facelift Walkaround | Interior, Features & Powertrain Detailed | GIIAS 2026
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2026
    64999 Views
    317 Likes
    MG Windsor EV Exclusive Variant Walkaround | Interior, Features, and Variants Detailed
    youtube-icon
    MG Windsor EV Exclusive Variant Walkaround | Interior, Features, and Variants Detailed
    By CarWale Team06 Apr 2026
    36449 Views
    162 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Majestor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 51.63 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 52.78 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 50.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 51.63 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 53.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 46.82 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 53.64 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 49.37 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 48.48 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    EXCLUSIVE! 2026 MG Astor Facelift Walkaround | Interior, Features & Powertrain Detailed | GIIAS 2026
    youtube-icon
    EXCLUSIVE! 2026 MG Astor Facelift Walkaround | Interior, Features & Powertrain Detailed | GIIAS 2026
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2026
    64999 Views
    317 Likes
    MG Windsor EV Exclusive Variant Walkaround | Interior, Features, and Variants Detailed
    youtube-icon
    MG Windsor EV Exclusive Variant Walkaround | Interior, Features, and Variants Detailed
    By CarWale Team06 Apr 2026
    36449 Views
    162 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Majestor Prices Hiked by Rs. 1.50 Lakh