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    MG M9 Price up by Rs. 5 lakh, Widens Gap to Kia Carnival

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    Jay Shah

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    MG M9 Price up by Rs. 5 lakh, Widens Gap to Kia Carnival

    JSW MG Motor India has commenced its previously announced price revision for April 2026, with the MG M9 becoming the first model to receive a hike. Sold via the brand’s Select retail network, the luxury electric MPV is now priced at Rs. 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), marking an increase of Rs. 5 lakh.

    Positioned in the luxury MPV space, the M9 sits significantly below the Toyota Vellfire, which is priced at Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom) and comes with a strong hybrid powertrain. However, a more relevant comparison in terms of pricing emerges with the Kia Carnival.

    MG M9 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Carnival, following a price revision in October 2025, is currently priced at Rs. 59.42 lakh (ex-showroom). This places it over Rs. 16 lakh lower than the M9, despite offering a similarly premium cabin experience and an extensive feature list. While the M9 differentiates itself with a fully electric powertrain, the Carnival continues with a diesel engine, which may appeal to buyers prioritising long-distance usability and established refuelling infrastructure.

    As a result, the luxury MPV segment in India now spans a wide price band. The Carnival represents the relatively accessible end, the Vellfire and Lexus LM cater to the ultra-premium space, while the MG M9 positions itself in between, offering an electric alternative with a strong focus on comfort and technology.

    The M9 is offered in a seven-seat configuration and is powered by a 90kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 241bhp and 350Nm. It has a claimed range of 548km on a single charge. In terms of features, it comes equipped with twin sunroofs, powered second-row seats with ventilation and massage functions, a digital IRVM, seven airbags, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system.

    While MG does not disclose detailed sales figures for its Select range, industry data indicates that Toyota and Kia retailed 224 and 67 units, respectively, in this segment in the previous month.

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    MumbaiRs. 80.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 88.47 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 80.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 80.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 80.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 80.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 80.13 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 80.11 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 80.03 Lakh

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