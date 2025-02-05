MG M9 electric MPV spotted in India ahead of launch

Showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Claimed range of 430km on a single charge

JSW-MG showcased a multitude of new cars at the 2025 Auto Expo, one of which was the M9 electric MPV. While the automaker has remained tight-lipped regarding the launch timeline, the model has now been spotted in the open, hinting that the price reveal might be around the corner.

Spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the MG M9 finished in a new shade of silver. The uncamouflaged car also featured a contrast-coloured roof and ORVMs. It is to be noted that the model showcased last month was painted in white.

On the design front, the new M9 MPV features split headlamps, blanked-off grille, MG logo on the bonnet, aero wheels, charging port on the left rear fender, chrome insert around the C-pillars, vertically stacked wraparound LED taillights, integrated spoiler, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess.

Known as the Mifa 9 in global markets, the electric MPV gets a three-row layout and is equipped with a dual sunroof setup (single pane at the front and panoramic at the rear), Level 2 ADAS suite, three-zone climate control system, and rear entertainment screens. Further, the second-row seats offer ventilation, massage, and Ottoman functions, and can be accessed via powered doors.

Propelling the Toyota Vellfire rival will be a 90kWh battery pack with a WLTP-certified range of 430km on a single charge. The power output is rated at 241bhp and 350Nm. It will also compete against the Kia Carnival and the Lexus LM at different ends of the segment.

