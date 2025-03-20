MG M9 Colour Options Revealed

MG is going premium with its Select chain of showrooms, and its opening acts will be the Cyberster sports car and the M9 luxury MPV. Today, we have the official colour options for the latter, which will be offered in three shades:

MG M9 Colour options Cardiff black Luminous white Mystic grey

These are very sombre colours and seem like a safe bet by the automaker, considering the price and positioning that MG has in its crosshair. The car is globally available in brighter shades like red, green, lime, blue, and silver.

Specs and Features

The M9 will be offered with a 90kWh battery pack, which has a WLTP-certified range of 430km on a single charge. The power output is rated at 241bhp and 350Nm, and it is FWD.

Positioning, Price, and Rivals

MG is targeting the luxury MPV market, dominated by cars like the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM as well as electric cars like the Kia EV9 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9. These vehicles are popular with Bollywood stars, a market that MG wants to get into and fill up the BEV niche that is currently untouched. It is expected to be priced in the Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.10 crore territory.