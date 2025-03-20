CarWale
    AD

    MG M9 Colour Options Revealed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    3,055 Views
    MG M9 Colour Options Revealed

    MG is going premium with its Select chain of showrooms, and its opening acts will be the Cyberster sports car and the M9 luxury MPV. Today, we have the official colour options for the latter, which will be offered in three shades:

    MG M9 Colour options

    Cardiff black

    Luminous white

    Mystic grey

    These are very sombre colours and seem like a safe bet by the automaker, considering the price and positioning that MG has in its crosshair. The car is globally available in brighter shades like red, green, lime, blue, and silver.

    MG M9 EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Specs and Features

    The M9 will be offered with a 90kWh battery pack, which has a WLTP-certified range of 430km on a single charge. The power output is rated at 241bhp and 350Nm, and it is FWD.

    MG M9 EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Positioning, Price, and Rivals

    MG is targeting the luxury MPV market, dominated by cars like the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM as well as electric cars like the Kia EV9 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9. These vehicles are popular with Bollywood stars, a market that MG wants to get into and fill up the BEV niche that is currently untouched. It is expected to be priced in the Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.10 crore territory.

    MG M9 EV Image
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Kia Carens EV Spied at a Charging Station: Launch Soon?
     Next 
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB to Get a Diesel Engine

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG M9 EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Mar
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd Mar
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    18th Mar
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq facelift
    Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale