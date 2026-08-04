MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions Launched

Limited to 50 units

Priced at a premium of Rs. 4.99 lakh over the standard variants

MG Motor India has officially launched the Cyberster and M9 Couture Editions priced at Rs. 87.49 lakh and Rs. 84.94 lakh, both ex-showroom and both carrying a Rs. 4.99 lakh premium over their respective standard variants. Each edition is limited to 50 units and available exclusively through MG Seelct outlet across 14 cities. The deliveries begin on 10 August.

The collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has been in the works since earlier this year, and the bookings commenced in July.

Both the Cyberster and M9 carry Gupta's signature Serpent Infinity motif. On the Cyberster, white serves as the base colour with orange-coloured streaks flowing across the bodywork, Serpent Infinity badges on the bonnet, embroidery on the tonneau cover, and gold-finished MG emblems front and rear. The M9 Couture Edition takes a different direction with charcoal-coloured streaks over a white base, a Serpent Infinity badge on the front bumper, and two brooches flanking the front emblem depicting a mythical winged panther. Inside, a Couture Edition wordmark on the dashboard is the cabin's primary distinction.

Mechanically, neither car has been altered. The Cyberster continues with its 77kWh dual-motor AWD setup producing 510bhp and 725Nm, with a 0-100 kmph time of 3.2 seconds and an MIDC range of 580 km. The M9 retains its 90kWh single-motor front-wheel drive configuration with 245bhp and 350Nm, and an MIDC range of 548 km.