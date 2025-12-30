MG Introduces Extended Assured Buy Back Programme for EVs

India’s first carmaker to offer assured buy-back for EVs for up to five years

Guarantees 40–60 per cent resale value

JSW MG Motor India has announced an industry-first extended Assured Buy Back Programme for its electric vehicles, aimed at making EV ownership more secure and predictable for customers.

With this move, the company has become the first car brand in India to offer an assured buy-back option for EVs for up to five years, an extension from the earlier three-year tenure.

Under the new programme, MG EV customers can opt for a guaranteed resale value at the end of three, four, or five years, depending on the plan selected. The assured resale value ranges between 40 and 60 per cent at the end of the chosen tenure.

The scheme operates independently of any loan or finance programme, offering customers greater flexibility and financial clarity during ownership.

Notably, the initiative also extends to the commercial EV segment. MG ZS EVs registered for commercial use are eligible for assured resale benefits for vehicles up to three years old or with an annual mileage of up to 60,000km, making it a first-of-its-kind offering in the country.

The programme allows customers to either retain, return, or exchange their vehicle at the end of the selected tenure. By reducing depreciation-related concerns and improving financial predictability, the initiative is expected to make EV ownership more appealing and support faster adoption of electric vehicles in India.