    MG Introduces Extended Assured Buy Back Programme for EVs

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    12,586 Views
    MG Introduces Extended Assured Buy Back Programme for EVs
    • India’s first carmaker to offer assured buy-back for EVs for up to five years
    • Guarantees 40–60 per cent resale value

    JSW MG Motor India has announced an industry-first extended Assured Buy Back Programme for its electric vehicles, aimed at making EV ownership more secure and predictable for customers.

    With this move, the company has become the first car brand in India to offer an assured buy-back option for EVs for up to five years, an extension from the earlier three-year tenure.

    Under the new programme, MG EV customers can opt for a guaranteed resale value at the end of three, four, or five years, depending on the plan selected. The assured resale value ranges between 40 and 60 per cent at the end of the chosen tenure.

    The scheme operates independently of any loan or finance programme, offering customers greater flexibility and financial clarity during ownership.

    Notably, the initiative also extends to the commercial EV segment. MG ZS EVs registered for commercial use are eligible for assured resale benefits for vehicles up to three years old or with an annual mileage of up to 60,000km, making it a first-of-its-kind offering in the country.

    The programme allows customers to either retain, return, or exchange their vehicle at the end of the selected tenure. By reducing depreciation-related concerns and improving financial predictability, the initiative is expected to make EV ownership more appealing and support faster adoption of electric vehicles in India.

     Next 
    Upcoming Hyundai, Renault and Volkswagen Cars in 2026

    MG to Hike Prices Next Year

    MG to Hike Prices Next Year

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    18 Dec 2025

    Tata Tops EV Sales in November 2025

    Tata Tops EV Sales in November 2025

    By Desirazu Venkat

    09 Dec 2025

    MG Select Crosses 1,000 EV Sales in India

    MG Select Crosses 1,000 EV Sales in India

    By Haji Chakralwale

    04 Dec 2025

