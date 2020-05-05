MG India to sanitise 4000 police vehicles pan India

- In an industry first initiative to support the police authorities

- MG has partnered with 3M and Wuerth to support this initiative

MG Motor India has undertaken a free sanitisation initiative forup to 4,000 police vehicles across India at its service stations, starting from 4 May.

As a part of the service, the police vehicles will be given a car wash, be fumigated, and the sanitisation of high touch-points on both the interiors and exteriors will be carried out. They will use a technique where vapours are deployed to sanitise the interiors for successful removal of micro-organisms and germs.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said “We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times. In our endeavour to support them, we are going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle’s cabin. The fumigation process ensures that these frontline warriors do not have to wait for long as their vehicles get sanitised and prepared for the next trip. We are thankful to our dealers who have stepped forward to support MG Motor India in this initiative.”