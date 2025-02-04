MG increases the prices of the Gloster by up to Rs. 87,000

Range now starts at Rs. 39.56 lakh

To get a new top-spec offering soon

MG Motor India has revised the prices of select models in its product range with immediate effect. We have already detailed the changes in the Comet EV, Astor, Windsor EV, and the ZS EV range, details of which are available on our website.

This time around, let us take a closer look at the price hike for the company’s current flagship model, the Gloster. The entry-level Sharp 7S 2.0 Turbo 2WD has become dearer by Rs. 76,200. This is followed by a price increase of Rs. 80,000, applicable to select variants including Savvy 7S 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Savvy 6S 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Blackstorm 6S 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Blackstorm 7S 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Desertstorm 7S 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Desertstorm 6S 2.0 Turbo 2WD, and the Snowstorm 6S 2.0 Turbo 2WD.

The prices of all other variants in the MG Gloster line up receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 87,000. The model now commands a price tag ranging from Rs. 39.56 lakh to Rs. 44.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The three-row SUV will soon receive a new top-spec offering in the form of the MG Majestor, and you can read all about it on our website.