CarWale
    AD

    MG Increases The Prices of The Gloster by Rs. 1.51 Lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,623 Views
    MG Increases The Prices of The Gloster by Rs. 1.51 Lakh
    • Hike applicable to all variants
    • Base variant gets the highest revision

    MG Motor India has revised the prices of select models in its range. Applicable with immediate effect, this round sees an upward revision for the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, and the Comet EV.

    Exterior Front View

    The Gloster, which is currently MG’s flagship offering in the country, has become dearer by up to Rs. 1.51 lakh, with the entry-level Sharp 2.0 Turbo 2WD 7S variant absorbing the heaviest impact. All other variants receive a uniform upward price revision of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Taking the price hike into consideration, the MG Gloster will now set you back by Rs. 41.07 lakh to Rs. 46.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is set to be joined by a new top-spec variant, the Majestor in the coming weeks. MG will also launch the M9 electric MPV and the Cyberster two-door electric roadster in the near future.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 41.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition Listed on Official Site

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Gloster Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd May
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd May
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Elroq
    Skoda Elroq

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi New Q5 third-gen
    Audi New Q5 third-gen

    Rs. 65.00 - 73.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 49.94 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 51.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 48.82 Lakh
    PuneRs. 49.94 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 51.04 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 45.29 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 51.88 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 47.75 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 46.89 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    MG Windsor EV Review: Real-World Range & Performance Tested!
    youtube-icon
    MG Windsor EV Review: Real-World Range & Performance Tested!
    By CarWale Team24 Mar 2025
    56924 Views
    227 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Increases The Prices of The Gloster by Rs. 1.51 Lakh