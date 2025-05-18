MG Increases The Prices of The Gloster by Rs. 1.51 Lakh

Hike applicable to all variants

Base variant gets the highest revision

MG Motor India has revised the prices of select models in its range. Applicable with immediate effect, this round sees an upward revision for the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, and the Comet EV.

The Gloster, which is currently MG’s flagship offering in the country, has become dearer by up to Rs. 1.51 lakh, with the entry-level Sharp 2.0 Turbo 2WD 7S variant absorbing the heaviest impact. All other variants receive a uniform upward price revision of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Taking the price hike into consideration, the MG Gloster will now set you back by Rs. 41.07 lakh to Rs. 46.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is set to be joined by a new top-spec variant, the Majestor in the coming weeks. MG will also launch the M9 electric MPV and the Cyberster two-door electric roadster in the near future.