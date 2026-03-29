MG IM6 vs Tesla Model Y: Battle of Rs. 60 Lakh Electric Crossovers

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to introduce the IM6 SUV-coupe in India later this year through its MG Select dealership network. Once launched, the model will rival the Tesla Model Y, which is already on sale in India as the American brand’s first offering in the country. While both EVs occupy the premium electric SUV space, they differ significantly in their approach to design, performance, and in-cabin technology.

Tesla Model Y: Minimalist Cabin and Tech-Focused Approach

The Tesla Model Y is currently offered in India with prices starting at Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It measures 4,790mm in length and offers seating for five passengers. The EV is equipped with a large 16-inch central touchscreen along with an 8-inch display for rear passengers, controlling most vehicle functions due to the minimalist cabin layout.

Feature highlights include a panoramic glass roof, powered seats, premium audio system, connected car technology, and Tesla’s advanced driver assistance suite. Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure avoidance, forward-collision warning, and other ADAS functions powered by multiple cameras around the vehicle.

MG IM6: Tech-Heavy Cabin with Advanced Hardware

The MG IM6, on the other hand, adopts a more technology-heavy and futuristic approach inside the cabin. The EV features a wide digital cockpit layout comprising a 26.3-inch infotainment display along with a 10.5-inch central touchscreen. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295 chip for faster processing and enhanced connectivity features.

In addition, the IM6 comes equipped with four-wheel steering, which helps improve manoeuvrability in tight spaces, along with an advanced driver assistance system designed to enhance safety and convenience during everyday driving.

Different Philosophies in the Premium EV Space

While the Tesla Model Y focuses on a clean, minimalist design with most controls integrated into a single touchscreen, the MG IM6 aims to deliver a more visually tech-laden cabin with multiple digital displays and additional convenience features.

With the Tesla Model Y already establishing itself as a technology-focused EV with strong efficiency and software capabilities, the arrival of the MG IM6 could bring a different flavour to the premium electric SUV segment by offering higher performance potential and a more feature-rich cabin experience. The IM6 is expected to be priced between Rs. 60 lakh and Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it directly against the Tesla Model Y in the Indian market.