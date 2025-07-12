MG IM5, IM6 EVs Revealed with 710km Claimed Range

New sedan and SUV models

Launched in the UK

MG has revealed two new electric vehicles, the IM5 and IM6, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. These new models are a part of MG’s push towards delivering tech-forward EVs. Leading the charge is the IM5, available in multiple configurations - Standard, Long Range, and Performance.

The top-spec IM5 Long Range gets a 100kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 710km on a single charge. Thanks to a new 800V charging system, the battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 17 minutes. The Performance variant of the IM5 accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 3.2 seconds, making it one of the quickest MGs ever.

Joining it is the IM6, a larger and more spacious SUV version, based on the same platform. The IM6 also comes with the 100kWh battery, and is available in Long Range, Performance, and a special Launch Edition variant.

Both the IM5 and the IM6 feature a large 26.3-inch ultra-HD display, accompanied by a secondary 10.5-inch touchscreen for added functionality. The cabin also includes a panoramic sunroof, double-laminated windows for better insulation, and a 20-speaker audio system, including four speakers mounted in the ceiling.

Other tech highlights include four-mode, one-touch park assist (using 360-degree cameras and autonomous driving tech), and bi-directional rear-wheel steering on the IM5, which reduces the turning radius to 9.98 metres.

MG is offering these models with a 75kWh and 100kWh batteries, and in both single and dual-motor configurations. The MG IM5 range starts from Rs. 42.5 lakh (£39,450), while the Long Range and Performance variants are priced at Rs. 48.5 lakh and Rs. 52.3 lakh, respectively. The larger IM6 SUV starts at Rs. 51.8 lakh, going up to Rs. 55.2 lakh for the Performance version, and Rs. 57.3 lakh for the Launch Edition.