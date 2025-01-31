CarWale
    MG hikes ZS EV prices by up to Rs. 89,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Applicable to select variants
    • Offered in seven versions

    The ZS EV is the latest model from MG to witness a price hike. Applicable with immediate effect, the car has become dearer by up to Rs. 89,000, based on the variant.

    The top-spec Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Essence Dark Grey variants have received the biggest hike of Rs. 89,000. This is followed by the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey variant, commanding a premium of Rs. 61,800 over current prices.

    Similarly, the Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic Ivory and 100-year edition variants of MG’s Creta Electric rival will now cost Rs. 61,000 more. The Excite Pro variant of the EV witnesses an upward price revision of Rs. 49,800. Notably, the prices of the entry-level Executive variant remain unchanged. Notably, you can save up to ₹30,000* on insurance from Policy Bazaar.

    The price tag of the MG ZS EV now ranges from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 26.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is powered by a 50.3kWh battery pack, paired with a single motor, belting out 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. Additionally, MG claims a range of 461km on a single charge.

    MG ZS EV
    Rs. 16.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.26 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.29 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.21 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.24 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 23.39 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.37 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.44 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.30 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.22 Lakh

