MG Hector Tomahawk EV Starts Reaching Dealerships

Test drives begin soon

Gets an LFP battery

MG Motor India recently launched the Hector Tomahawk EV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 19.50 lakh for an outright purchase, and Rs. 13.99 lakh + Rs. 4.9/km as the BaaS (Battery as a Service) baseline. The three-row SUV has now started reaching dealerships. The uploader has also stated that test drives will begin shortly.

We have seen the Hector Tomahawk EV up close, much before its official India launch. It has a full LED setup, 18-inch tyres, dual-tone alloys, dual-tone finishes, signature DRL and headlamp module design, characterised air intake, 15.6-inch centre screen, nine-inch instrument cluster, and leatherette upholstery. Bootspace stands at 192 litres (all rows up), 528 litres (two rows up), 610 litres (no third row, five-seat version), and 1,053 litres (second row folded). This version of the SUV (not the PHEV) gets five- and seven-seater configurations. There is also a set of rear AC vents.

Mechanically, the Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2kWh battery pack paired with a 201bhp/301Nm FWD motor, with a claimed range of 517km. Charging speeds stand at 7.4kW (AC) and 90kW (DC), with the latter topping up the battery from 10-80 per cent in 35 minutes.

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