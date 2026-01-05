CarWale
    MG Hector Plus Six-seat Layout to Be Offered in Two Variants

    The updated MG Hector Plus six-seat trims will be offered in the Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants. As is the case previously, the six-seat option is being offered only on the top-spec trims, and gets added features over the five-seat model.

    New features include dual-tone tan interiors, fast-charging USB ports, fan-speed control for the third row, and split-folding third-row seats. These features are mutual to both six-and seven-seat models, although a sliding second row and individual armrests for both occupants are specific to the former.

    The automaker had revealed the updated Hector on 15 December, and had announced prices for the five-seat and seven-seat variants, of which details and prices for the six-seat variants would be announced later. MG had previously been price-agnostic between the six-seat and seven-seat variants, but we expect a minor difference between the two this time around. It is only being offered with petrol power for now, with the automaker confirming that the diesel prices will be announced later this month. The Hector Plus is MG's answer to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens Clavis, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.

    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
