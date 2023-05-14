CarWale
    MG Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 76,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 76,000

    - Now gets a BS6 Phase 2 engine 

    - Smart variant introduced in seven-seater 

    MG Motor India has hiked the prices across its portfolio and has revealed the updated prices. The automaker has not stated any reason behind the price hike yet, but we assume it is mostly due to the upgradation of the powertrain to comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms. 

    The Hector Plus can be had in Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants. That said, the Savvy Pro variant gets a minimum hike of Rs. 15,000 while the Sharp and Sharp Pro variants get a maximum price hike of Rs. 76,000. On the other hand, the Sharp Pro petrol and diesel are now dearer by Rs. 51,000 and Rs. 61,000 respectively. 

    Apart from this, the manufacturer has removed the six-seater Sharp variant and introduced the seven-seater Smart variant in the Hector Plus family. 

    Under the hood, the SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2 updated 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produced 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while a CVT unit is offered only with turbo-petrol engines. However, the manufacturer has discontinued the DCT and mild-hybrid variants. 

    We have driven the MG Hector and you can read our first drive review here.

    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New Tata Punch EV spied; interiors leaked

