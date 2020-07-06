MG Hector Plus bookings open ahead of launch

- MG Hector Plus booking amount is Rs 50,000

MG Motor India has begun accepting bookings for the Hector Plus ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month. The model, which will be available in six colours across three engine options, can be booked for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol hybrid version and diesel version will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the petrol only model will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit.

Exterior highlights that differentiate the MG Hector Plus from the regular model include a new fascia with a chrome grille, new LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, new LED tail lights and a revised rear bumper.

Inside, the MG Hector Plus will be offered in a six seat configuration where the second-row will feature two captain seats and the third row will have a bench seat setup. The model will also be available in a new colour option known as Starry Sky Blue. You can read all the details and specifications of the MG Hector Plus here.