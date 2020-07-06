Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • MG Hector Plus bookings open ahead of launch

MG Hector Plus bookings open ahead of launch

July 06, 2020, 12:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
667 Views
Write a comment


- MG Hector Plus booking amount is Rs 50,000

- The model will be launched in India later this month

MG Motor India has begun accepting bookings for the Hector Plus ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month. The model, which will be available in six colours across three engine options, can be booked for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol hybrid version and diesel version will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the petrol only model will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit.

Exterior highlights that differentiate the MG Hector Plus from the regular model include a new fascia with a chrome grille, new LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, new LED tail lights and a revised rear bumper.

Inside, the MG Hector Plus will be offered in a six seat configuration where the second-row will feature two captain seats and the third row will have a bench seat setup. The model will also be available in a new colour option known as Starry Sky Blue. You can read all the details and specifications of the MG Hector Plus here.

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

88 Likes
146043 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

394 Likes
190440 Views

