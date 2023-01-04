MG Hector facelift exterior and interior images leaked ahead of launch

- To be launched later this month

- ADAS feature confirmed

MG Motors India is all set to unveil its all-new Hector facelift this month. For the past few months, numerous spy pictures and the brand’s teasers are already being circulated on the internet. The automaker recently announced that production of the Hector facelift has begun. However, in an unusual turn of events, the uncamouflaged images of the new Hector have surfaced on the internet, revealing almost all of the upcoming Hector facelift's details.

The leaked images reveal the updated exterior styling and the new black exterior shade of the Hector facelift. The fascia receives the most attention this time around, with a massive diamond grille flanked by LED DRLs and a dual-barrel headlight setup. The ADAS radar is also visible, confirming its inclusion in the upcoming Hector facelift, along with the 360-degree surround camera.

On the outside, the SUV looks similar to its predecessor, with the same alloy wheels. It gets connected LED taillights at the back, as well as a chrome strip that spans the width of the car and a bold lettering of 'HECTOR' written below. The SUV also gets a new skid plate with dual fake exhaust tips.

Inside, the leaked images show the revamped cabin, wherein the revised dashboard is dominated by a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It features the segment's largest infotainment screen. There's also a seven-inch customisable digital driver's display, ambient lighting, touch controls for the air conditioner, an engine start-stop button, soft touch material on the dashboard with redesigned air conditioner vents, a wireless charger, and more.

Mechanically, the SUV will be powered by the same engine and transmission options as the previous generation. This includes 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine with the choice of a manual and automatic gearbox.

Upon its arrival, the 2023 MG Hector will continue its rivalry with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar. It now has one more vehicle to compete with, the Toyota Innova HyCross, which offers similar functionalities and features, along with an MPV approach in the segment.

Source