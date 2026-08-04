MG Hector and Hector Plus Prices Increased by up to Rs. 50,800

Applicable to select variants

Prices start at Rs. 11.99 lakh

JSW-MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Hector range with immediate effect. Applicable to select variants, the price revision applies to the Hector and the Hector Plus. Let us now take a closer look at what the changes are.

The price of the Hector’s entry-level Style petrol MT remains unchanged at Rs. 11.99 lakh. The Select Pro petrol MT, Smart Pro petrol MT, and the Sharp Pro petrol MT variants have become dearer by Rs. 50,800 each. Next up is the Smart Pro petrol AT, which commands a premium of Rs. 40,800 over the outgoing price list.

The prices of the top-spec Sharp Pro petrol AT and Savvy Pro petrol AT variants in the Hector range have witnessed an increase of Rs. 30,800 each. The Hector is now priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 19.50 lakh.

Coming to the Hector Plus, customers purchasing the Sharp Pro petrol MT 7S will have to shell out an additional 50,800 over the previous prices. Similarly, the Sharp Pro petrol AT 7S and the Savvy Pro petrol AT 7S have become dearer by Rs. 30,800 each. This has resulted in a revised price range of Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh for the three-row SUV.