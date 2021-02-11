CarWale
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,270 Views
    MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol CVT launched: Why should you buy?

    In this new year, MG Motor India has come out with all guns blazing. It launched the updated Hector and Hector Plus last month followed by the 2021 MG ZS EV earlier this week. Now, MG has added more to the abundance by introducing a new CVT transmission for its Hector petrol range of models. The Hector petrol CVT starts at Rs 16.51 lakh while the Hector Plus CVT can be had with a starting price of Rs 17.21 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. Like the DCT unit, the CVT gearbox is offered only with the Sharp and Smart trims. 

    What’s good about it?

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Hector and Hector Plus are already offered with a six-speed manual and a DCT transmission. However, MG states that the new eight-speed CVT transmission will make driving in city traffic conditions a seamless affair. It is also equipped with two drive modes – Eco and Sports. Meanwhile, the DCT is aimed for a more enthusiastic type of driving. Interestingly, both the transmissions are similarly priced.

    What’s not so good?

    The diesel variants of the Hector and the Hector Plus still miss out on an automatic transmission. Customers interested in buying an automatic mid-size SUV will have to look at the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, or the newly launched Jeep Compass

    Best variant to buy?

    Dashboard

    We recommend the top-spec Sharp trim as it comes loaded to the gills. Although it is priced Rs 1.5 lakh over the Smart trim, for the extra money one gets ventilated front seats, six airbags, heated ORVMs, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. However, buyers on a budget can also consider the Smart trim.

    Specification

    Hector and Hector Plus

    1.5-litre turbo petrol engine – 141bhp and 250Nm torque with an eight-speed CVT transmission

    Did you know?

    The MG Hector is the longest car in its segment with a length of 4,655mm and a wheelbase of 2,750mm. 

