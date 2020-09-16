MG Gloster to feature adaptive cruise control

- MG Gloster will be launched during the festive season

- The model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

MG Motor India has teased the upcoming Gloster full-size SUV yet again. The Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival will be introduced later this year during the festive season. The new teaser video shared on the brand’s social media channels reveals that the model will come equipped with adaptive cruise control.

The adaptive cruise control function will be a part of the MG Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). A few other feature highlights of the system will include a front collision warning system, blind-spot detection, an auto park assist, and lane departure warning.

Previous spy images of the new MG Gloster revealed that the model will come equipped with second-row captain seats, dual-tone upholstery with diamond stitching, multi-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, two-piece front arm-rest with storage, full LED headlamps, 21-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, LED tail lights, black diffuser, and a rear washer and wiper.

Powertrain options on the upcoming MG Gloster full-size SUV could be limited to a 2.0-litre diesel engine, paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol.