MG dealerships to provide staff with health coverage for COVID-19

- The family of MG dealership employees will receive one year’s salary in case of a Corona-related death

- The dealerships are also providing medical coverage to employees, including hospital support for COVID-19 treatment

MG has revealed that its dealerships across India are providing their employees with an additional health cover against the COVID-19 pandemic. Under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, the carmaker is undertaking various initiatives, and you can read more about it here.

On behalf of its dealer network, Morris Garages India announced that its dealerships have come up with an initiative under which the dealership staff serving customers will be provided COVID support measures for their safety and well-being.

Under this initiative, all dealerships of MG across India have decided to provide free medical insurance to their employees and in the case of a COVID-19-related death, the family of the employee would receive an amount equivalent to the one-year salary (up to Rs 6 lakh) as compensation from the MG dealer. This will be in addition to the already increased medical cover provided by MG dealers to their employees, which includes hospital support for COVID-19 treatment since 2020.