CarWale
    AD

    MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Top 5 Features

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    26,118 Views
    MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Top 5 Features
    • Follows an all-black theme
    • Gets optional equipment

    JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Blackstorm Edition of the Comet EV. It is priced at Rs. 7.80 lakh, excluding battery rental, which additionally costs Rs. 2.5 per km. Customers can book the compact EV by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Here are the top five features that differentiate this special edition from the standard version.

    MG Comet EV Left Front Three Quarter

    1. Black Exterior

    The Blackstorm Edition has an exterior black paint option called Starry Black. The badges are either in dark chrome or have been blacked out.

    2. Optional Red Accents

    Buyers can opt for front red skid plates along with other red accents as seen in the images.

    MG Comet EV Front Row Seats

    3. Black Seats

    Inside the EV, the car sports faux leatherette seats with 'Blackstorm' embroidery, which is descent from the lighter grey colours used for the fabric seats in the standard version.

    4. Additional Speakers

    The carmaker has equipped this version with two additional speakers taking the total to four in this edition.

    MG Comet EV Dashboard

    5. Exclusive badging

    The badging is either in dark chrome or has been blacked out on this Blackstorm Edition. Additionally, one can even opt for the 'Morris Garages' front badging in red.

    Powertrain

    Powering the Comet Blackstorm Edition is the existing setup with a 17.4kWh battery that supports fast charging. It has a single electric motor with an output of 41bhp and 110Nm torque delivering a range of 230km on a single charge.

    MG Comet EV Left Front Three Quarter
    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    BYD Atto 3 Facelift: Top 3 Features to Expect
     Next 
    Honda Registers 5,616 Units Sales in India

    Related News

    MG Comet Blackstorm teased ahead of debut

    MG Comet Blackstorm teased ahead of debut

    By Desirazu Venkat

    25 Feb 2025

    MG Comet EV Blackstorm coming soon

    MG Comet EV Blackstorm coming soon

    By CarWale Team

    04 Feb 2025

    100 MG EVs delivered on Dhanteras

    100 MG EVs delivered on Dhanteras

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    30 Oct 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Feb
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.49 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.67 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.50 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.44 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.54 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.46 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.49 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Top 5 Features