MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Top 5 Features

Follows an all-black theme

Gets optional equipment

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Blackstorm Edition of the Comet EV. It is priced at Rs. 7.80 lakh, excluding battery rental, which additionally costs Rs. 2.5 per km. Customers can book the compact EV by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Here are the top five features that differentiate this special edition from the standard version.

1. Black Exterior

The Blackstorm Edition has an exterior black paint option called Starry Black. The badges are either in dark chrome or have been blacked out.

2. Optional Red Accents

Buyers can opt for front red skid plates along with other red accents as seen in the images.

3. Black Seats

Inside the EV, the car sports faux leatherette seats with 'Blackstorm' embroidery, which is descent from the lighter grey colours used for the fabric seats in the standard version.

4. Additional Speakers

The carmaker has equipped this version with two additional speakers taking the total to four in this edition.

5. Exclusive badging

The badging is either in dark chrome or has been blacked out on this Blackstorm Edition. Additionally, one can even opt for the 'Morris Garages' front badging in red.

Powertrain

Powering the Comet Blackstorm Edition is the existing setup with a 17.4kWh battery that supports fast charging. It has a single electric motor with an output of 41bhp and 110Nm torque delivering a range of 230km on a single charge.