MG Comet EV Blackstorm coming soon

Special edition of the EV

To get black and red theme

JSW MG Motor India is planning to launch the Blackstorm Edition of the Comet in the country. The special edition will be based on existing variants, but will boast cosmetic changes and additional equipment.

The upcoming Comet Blackstorm gets equipment similar to the 'Blackstorm Editions' we have seen. This includes an all-black exterior with red accents on the front bumper skid plates, fog lamp surrounds, wheel caps, and side cladding. The 'Morris Garages' branding on the front also has a red font, and the EV gets an exclusive badge on the front fender.

You already know about the Blackstorm Editions of the MG Gloster, Hector, and ZS EV launched earlier. The Comet Blackstorm's cabin will also get similar changes. The interior will boast leatherette seats along with a unique branding. The feature list will match the existing variants with four speakers, among other features. In terms of its powertrain, it continues to be powered by a 17.4kWh prismatic cell battery.