MG cars to become costlier from January 2025

Primary reason being higher input costs

Price hike effective across the entire portfolio.

JSW MG Motor India has announced a portfolio-wide price hike. The revision will take effect on 1 January 2025. This will make MG cars more expensive by up to 3 per cent. The rise in input costs and other external factors have resulted in the price correction.

MG Motor currently has seven models on sale, including the Comet EV, Astor, Windsor EV, Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster. In January 2025, the automaker will launch the Cyberster, a two-door all-electric roadster, under its new ‘MG Select’ sub-brand in the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Satinder Bajwa Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd said, “Our dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability remains a priority and drives us to improve our offerings continuously. In doing so, minor price adjustments are inevitable to offset the rising input costs. While we try to minimise its impact on our customers, a marginal price increase shields us from inflationary challenges.”