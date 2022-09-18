MG Astor prices increased by Rs 10,000

- MG Astor prices now start at Rs 10.32 lakh

- Second price hike for the model in four months

MG Motor India has hiked the prices of the Astor mid-size SUV this month. The Creta and Seltos rival will now command a premium of Rs 10,000, which is applicable to the entire variant line-up, over its outgoing price list.

Prices for the MG Astor now start at Rs 10.32 lakh for the Style EX 1.5 MT variant, all go all the way up to Rs 18.23 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Savvy 1.3 Turbo AT S Red variant. The model is offered in five variants including Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

Propelling the MG Astor is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 138bhp and 220Nm of torque and will be paired only to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, which generates 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit.

