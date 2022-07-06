CarWale
    MG Astor gets new variants; misses out on touchscreen infotainment system

    Jay Shah

    821 Views
    - Costs Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,200 less than the standard variants 

    - Misses out on a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    MG Motor India has updated the variant line-up of the Astor SUV. The carmaker has introduced four new variants, namely Style EX, Smart EX, Sharp EX, and Super EX. These variants are positioned below the standard variants and are available at a starting price of Rs 10.22 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    MG Astor Infotainment System

    When compared to other variants, the EX misses out on a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was earlier offered as standard across all the variants. That said, the newly introduced variants are limited only to the 1.5-litre version mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    MG Astor Right Rear Three Quarter

    The MG Astor is offered with two powertrains – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill. The former is available with a five-speed manual and a CVT unit while the latter is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Here is our detailed driving impression of the MG Astor mid-size SUV. 

