MG announces new EV initiatives; to debut with the Windsor crossover

Windsor will be launched in India next month

MG to also venture into battery repurposing

In the run-up to the launch of the MG Windsor crossover, the automaker has announced two new major EV-related initiatives. It has also announced a venture to repurpose batteries and a new information website for EV-related queries.

eHUB

The eHUB app has been created to simplify locating, reserving, and paying for charging stations. With access to almost the entire charging network of the country through partnerships with leading providers like Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq and Zeon. It is available in 11 languages on both the Android and iOS stores.

MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP)

MG-Jio ICP is a collaboration between MG Motor India and Jio and introduces industry-first features like the MG Store, transforming the vehicle into a hub for gaming, entertainment, and learning, voice commands in six Indian languages, and, for the first time in the automotive landscape, a Home-to-Car functionality. This connectivity feature will make its debut in the upcoming Windsor crossover before being rolled out to MG's other two EVs.

Battery recycling

The automaker has also announced Project REVIVE in partnership with TERI and Lohum. The project extracts healthy battery components and builds energy solutions for use in schools and community centres.