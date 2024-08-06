CarWale
    MG announces new EV initiatives; to debut with the Windsor crossover

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    2,821 Views
    MG announces new EV initiatives; to debut with the Windsor crossover
    • Windsor will be launched in India next month
    • MG to also venture into battery repurposing

    In the run-up to the launch of the MG Windsor crossover, the automaker has announced two new major EV-related initiatives. It has also announced a venture to repurpose batteries and a new information website for EV-related queries.

    eHUB

    The eHUB app has been created to simplify locating, reserving, and paying for charging stations. With access to almost the entire charging network of the country through partnerships with leading providers like Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq and Zeon. It is available in 11 languages on both the Android and iOS stores.

    MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP)

    MG-Jio ICP is a collaboration between MG Motor India and Jio and introduces industry-first features like the MG Store, transforming the vehicle into a hub for gaming, entertainment, and learning, voice commands in six Indian languages, and, for the first time in the automotive landscape, a Home-to-Car functionality. This connectivity feature will make its debut in the upcoming Windsor crossover before being rolled out to MG's other two EVs.

    MG Windsor EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Battery recycling

    The automaker has also announced Project REVIVE in partnership with TERI and Lohum. The project extracts healthy battery components and builds energy solutions for use in schools and community centres.

    MG Windsor EV Image
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
