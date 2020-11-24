Mercedes-Maybach S-Class unveiled: Now in Pictures

Mercedes-Benz had unveiled the all-new S-Class in September, and now the German car manufacturer has lifted the covers off the elongated Maybach S-Class. To read more about it, click here. The luxury saloon is longer, bigger and brings in more tech and opulence to the table. Let’s have a look at it through a detailed photo gallery.

Measuring 5.5 metres in length, the Maybach S-Class is 180mm longer than the regular S-Class. The exterior highlight of the car is the striking two-tone paintwork finish with a hand-finished dividing line. Available as an option, the color coats can be selected from 10 different paint combinations. The paint job which can take up to one week is finished off with a clear varnish.

The Digital Light pack offers a new technology for the headlamp units. This innovative headlight is fitted with three powerful LEDs which refracts light through 1.3-billion micro-mirrors. Result? It makes high-beam assist over 100 times more precise than the standard ones. It also optimises illumination by analysing exterior factors like motorway light, city light or traffic lights.

The rear occupants are of paramount importance in this executive saloon and Mercedes offers them an exclusive Chauffeur Package. Under this package, the front row seats can be tilted forward by an extra 23-degrees and the executive seats can be reclined backwards by a further 43-degrees giving a more relaxed ride. The seats also get an automatic seat belt extender to make the process more convenient.

The Maybach S-Class is loaded to the brim even when it comes to the safety equipment. It has a total of 18 airbags with special attention paid to the safety of the rear passengers. In a first, the car comes fitted with frontal airbags for both the rear occupants, a seatbelt integrated airbag called the beltbag and a seat cushion airbag located under the upholstery.

With five large screens on board the S-Class, the passengers are offered the latest technology experience. The second-generation MBUX infotainment system with an add-on Interior Assist offers a wide range of vehicle systems like the ability to recognise hand gestures, eye-direction and body language of the occupants.

Available on request is Mercedes’ E-Active Body Control system and rear-axle steering. The former uses a stereo camera to scan the road conditions ahead. It processes the information to provide maximum suspension comfort on all seats. The latter helps in manoeuvrability and reduces the turning radius and steering action by up to two metres.