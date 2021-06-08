CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to be launched in India today

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    416 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to be launched in India today

    - Expected to be loaded with creaturely comforts and latest equipment 

    - To be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator

    - To be available in four-seat or five-seat layout option 

    The feature-rich luxury-defining, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will be launched in India today. Expected to be introduced in India via the CBU route, the upcoming SUV is expected to get the latest equipment and top-notch materials. Post-launch, the SUV will compete against the likes of Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Ahead of its official launch the German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has teased the upcoming model across its social media platforms. 

    Mechanically, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and an integrated starter-alternator to generate 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The EQ Boost will offer an additional 21bhp and 250Nm of torque.  

    Visually, Maybach’s have always stood out from the regular line-ups and this trait will be seen with the upcoming GLS 600 4MATIC as well. The headlamps will get an intelligent lighting system with LED technology which will be complemented by a large star between two horizontal louvres in the radiator grille with curved chrome strips on both ends. The bumper will get a high-gloss black paint finish and chrome bashplate to enhance the SUV character. The windows get chrome surrounds which are further accentuated by large 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. 

    As for the interior, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will be available in four-seat or five-seat layout option with Nappa leather upholstery in Nappa Magma Grey/Black or Nappa Mahogany Brown/Macchiato Beige as standard. The dashboard is adorned by a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle will get a distinctive cluster with three selectable display zones.More details about the vehicle will be known in the days to come.

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    ₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India at Rs 3.54 crore
     Next 
    MG dealerships to provide staff with health coverage for COVID-19

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 58.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 42.10 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.22 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.33 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.21 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.25 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.27 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.16 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.26 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.16 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.18 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to be launched in India today