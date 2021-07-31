Mercedes-Benz teases EQE ahead of 2021 IAA debut at IAA Munich Motor Show

- Likely to borrow styling elements from the EQS

- Mercedes-Benz plans to go all-electric by the end of 2030

German premium car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz is further expanding the EQ electric range. The company has teased the EQE ahead of its official unveiling at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show in September 2021. The upcoming EQE will further expand the electric portfolio and it will be sold alongside the EQC and the EQS.

Visually, the new EQE borrows some design highlights from the EQS. The vehicle will get sleek LED taillights that accentuate its character. The technical details are currently unavailable and it will be known at the time of its official unveiling. The interior teaser images further reveals that the vehicle will get an MBUX multimedia system with artificial intelligence and the new MBUX Hyperscreen. It is believed that the EQE will offer spacious interior layout along with a list of convenience features.

Mercedes-Benz had recently announced its plans to go all-electric by the end of 2030. As early as 2022, the company plans to offer battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all segments. Effectively from 2025, the newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only. To learn more about Merecedes-Benz electrification plans, click here.