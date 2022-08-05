CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new integrated AMG Performance Centre in Ahmedabad

    Nikhil Puthran

    73 Views
    Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new integrated AMG Performance Centre in Ahmedabad

    - The new AMG Performance Centre will showcase Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-EQ range of cars

    - India's first integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020

    The German luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated the country’s first integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020 in Thaltej, Ahmedabad. For the uninitiated, the MAR2020 is a modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented across the globe, which combines digital and physical elements to offer a premium ownership experience. The facility is spread across 9,000 sq.ft. with an investment of Rs 4.2 crore. 

    The new facility is the country’s fifth and Gujrat’s first AMG Performance Centre, which gets nine car display bays and one delivery bay. Further, the facility has 37 professionally trained staff and will showcase the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, and Mercedes-EQ range of cars. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are excited with the potential growth of Mercedes-Benz and AMG brands in Gujarat. Successful enterprises combined with rising aspiration among the young patrons to own a luxury brand, have firmly driven Mercedes-Benz’s growth trajectory in Gujarat. To cater to the enhanced demand of AMG vehicles in the market in particular, we are introducing India’s first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020’ outlet in Ahmedabad. This Integrated showroom will feature country’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, underlining our future EV offensive in the coming months. We remain highly bullish on the potential of Gujarat to become a leading luxury car market in future and are confident of strengthening our footprint with best of products and services for our discerning customers.”

