Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Mercedes GLC facelift will feature interior and exterior updates

- The model will also be offered with BS6-compliant engines

Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC-Class facelift in India tomorrow. Test-mules of the model have already been spotted, giving us a peek at the changes to expect from the mid-life update of the GLC-Class.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class facelift include a refreshed front bumper, new headlights, redesigned grille, new LED tail lights and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with a fully digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX system. Also on offer will be a voice command system prompted by the term ‘Hey Mercedes’. For the first time, the GLC facelift will receive a central touchpad.

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, however they will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. These engine options are likely to include a 2.0-litre diesel motor as well as a petrol motor, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift will rival against the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Volvo XC60.