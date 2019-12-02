Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

December 02, 2019, 04:27 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Mercedes GLC facelift will feature interior and exterior updates 

- The model will also be offered with BS6-compliant engines

Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC-Class facelift in India tomorrow. Test-mules of the model have already been spotted, giving us a peek at the changes to expect from the mid-life update of the GLC-Class.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class facelift include a refreshed front bumper, new headlights, redesigned grille, new LED tail lights and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with a fully digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX system. Also on offer will be a voice command system prompted by the term ‘Hey Mercedes’. For the first time, the GLC facelift will receive a central touchpad.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Interior

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, however they will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. These engine options are likely to include a 2.0-litre diesel motor as well as a petrol motor, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift will rival against the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Volvo XC60.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLC facelift
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift
Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 62.71 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 66.39 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 61.17 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 62.71 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 63.55 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 58.62 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 64.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 59.45 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 59.55 Lakhs onwards

