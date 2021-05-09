Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV continues testing; interiors leaked

- The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is expected to come equipped with the Hyperscreen technology

- The model could debut sometime in 2022

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS sedan to the world earlier this year. The model was also recently listed on the brand’s website in India, details of which are available here. And now, the SUV version of the EQS has been caught on the prowl, yet again.

As seen in the new set of spy images, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV seems to be a pre-production unit, courtesy of the make-shift tail lights. Elsewhere, the company has dropped a little camo on parts such as the front grille and headlamps. The model rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels, receives A-pillar mounted ORVMs, an integrated spoiler, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

The spy images of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV also give us a peek at the interior, which, though partially camouflaged, does reveal a few significant details. These include a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and turbine-shaped side AC vents.

However, the most significant highlight of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, which is expected to be carried over from its sedan sibling, will be the Hyperscreen, a 56-inch touchscreen unit covering the entire dashboard. This includes the digital instrument console, the infotainment system, and the front passenger screen. Although Mercedes-Benz has not revealed a timeline for its debut, we expect the model to arrive sometime next year. The company has also begun testing the AMG version of the EQS sedan, and you can read all about it here.