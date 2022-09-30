Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 launched — Now in Pictures

India's first made-in-India EV is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. It has been launched in the country at Rs 1.55 crore. Bookings for this EQS 580 4MATIC EV have begun at a token amount of Rs 25 lakh through the carmaker's official website and dealerships. We were there at the unveiling event and here's a picture gallery of this EV from the automaker's Chakan plant.

Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India rolled out the first unit of this electric vehicle from the assembly line of the Chakan factory in Pune.

This luxury EV is India's first locally manufactured luxury electric car by Mercedes Benz. It's also the country's first 'Certified locally produced luxury EV' as per the ARAI certificate received last month.

In terms of length, the EQS 580 measures 5,216mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and 1,512mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,210mm.

Interestingly, it's also claimed to be the most aerodynamic production vehicle presently with a drag coefficient of merely 0.20.

Now, speaking of styling, the highlights include a blacked-out grille flanked by LED headlamps, frameless doors, and 19-inch alloys.

Inside, there's a 56-inch, yes you read it right, a 56-inch screen! It's basically an assimilation of three screens - the instrument cluster, the central infotainment screen, and a passenger display.

It's currently pitted to be the largest in-car screen in the world. Meanwhile, other USPs like massage seats, ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, and many such features are being offered.

Another talking point of the Mercedes EQS 580 is that it's powered by a 107.8kWh battery that produces 385kW of power and 885Nm of torque.

Mercedes' claim of the EQS 580 being India's longest-range EV is backed by an ARAI-certified range of 857km! Also, 300km of range in 15 minutes if a 200kWh DC charger is used.

This is the 14th locally produced vehicle from Mercedes-Benz's plant in Pune. More interestingly, India is only the first market outside Germany to make the EQS.