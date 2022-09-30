CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 launched — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 launched — Now in Pictures

    India's first made-in-India EV is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. It has been launched in the country at Rs 1.55 crore. Bookings for this EQS 580 4MATIC EV have begun at a token amount of Rs 25 lakh through the carmaker's official website and dealerships. We were there at the unveiling event and here's a picture gallery of this EV from the automaker's Chakan plant.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Front View

    Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India rolled out the first unit of this electric vehicle from the assembly line of the Chakan factory in Pune.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Front Three Quarter

    This luxury EV is India's first locally manufactured luxury electric car by Mercedes Benz. It's also the country's first 'Certified locally produced luxury EV' as per the ARAI certificate received last month.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of length, the EQS 580 measures 5,216mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and 1,512mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,210mm.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Side View

    Interestingly, it's also claimed to be the most aerodynamic production vehicle presently with a drag coefficient of merely 0.20.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Front View

    Now, speaking of styling, the highlights include a blacked-out grille flanked by LED headlamps, frameless doors, and 19-inch alloys.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Rear View

    Inside, there's a 56-inch, yes you read it right, a 56-inch screen! It's basically an assimilation of three screens - the instrument cluster, the central infotainment screen, and a passenger display.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

    It's currently pitted to be the largest in-car screen in the world. Meanwhile, other USPs like massage seats, ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, and many such features are being offered.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Front Row Seats

    Another talking point of the Mercedes EQS 580 is that it's powered by a 107.8kWh battery that produces 385kW of power and 885Nm of torque.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Front View

    Mercedes' claim of the EQS 580 being India's longest-range EV is backed by an ARAI-certified range of 857km! Also, 300km of range in 15 minutes if a 200kWh DC charger is used.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Front Three Quarter

    This is the 14th locally produced vehicle from Mercedes-Benz's plant in Pune. More interestingly, India is only the first market outside Germany to make the EQS.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS EV Car Wall Mounted Fast Charger
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Hyryder official deliveries begin

