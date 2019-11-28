Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz celebrates 25 years of production in India

November 28, 2019, 11:22 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Benz celebrated 25 years of the company’s production in the country. In 1994, Mercedes-Benz Cars started assembling cars locally. Back then, the production site was located in the Tata Motors (Telco) premises. In 2009, Mercedes-Benz India inaugurated a new manufacturing plant spread over 100 acres in Chakan, Pune. The protfolio of models manufactured in Pune include the C-Class, E-Class, S-ClassCLA Coupe and the Maybach S-Class in the sedan range and the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS in the SUV range.

The second celebration taking place in 2019 is the ten year anniversary of the independent Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune. Spread over 100 acres, 730 people work at the plant where ‘Made in India’ Mercedes-Benz passenger cars are built.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Completion of 25 years for Mercedes-Benz is a significant milestone and is a tribute to our customers who have been appreciating our products and services and the unparalleled luxury brand experience associated with Mercedes-Benz. This success is also a result of the relentless contribution of passionate people behind the brand, which includes our employees, dealer partners, their teams and our suppliers. We have one of the best teams working for the Three Pointed Star who are highly involved and eager to create new benchmark in their areas of work.”

