Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon to be revealed at the Beijing Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon to be revealed at the Beijing Motor Show

April 18, 2018, 03:14 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
7036 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon to be revealed at the Beijing Motor Show

-    It will be based on the A Sedan Concept from last year’s Auto Shanghai.

-    Will be positioned below the CLA and C-Class in the Mercedes’ sedan line-up.

-    The A-Class Saloon will feature MBUX infotainment system and driving assistance system from the S-Class.

-    The compact sedan is specific to the Chinese market.

-    It will share the stage with updated C-Class and Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept.

Mercedes Benz will be arriving at the 2018 Auto Shanghai with the global debut of the A-Class Sedan. Positioned below the CLA and C-Class, the all-new A-Class promises to have a generous amount of space for the driver and front passenger. Apart from that, it will also feature the new MBUX infotainment system and driving assistance systems which is on a par with the S-Class flagship

The A-Class Sedan is an important car for Mercedes-Benz. It will be focused on the Chinese market and most probably will be built there. And as per the preference of the Chinese car buyers, the A-Class Saloon (as it is officially called) will have an extended wheelbase, thus fulfilling the promise of its roomy cabin. It will take its design elements from the recently revealed new-generation A-Class hatchback.

Our extensive spy shots of the A-Class Saloon prototype reveal that the entry-level sedan will feature a coupe-like silhouette with short overhands and rear-offset body style. The front will be similar to the hatchback but at the rear we expect the boot design to be more in tune with the new-gen CLS-Class. The A-Class sedan will be cheaper than the CLA-Class as well.

Joining the stage alongside  the A-Class Saloon at the 2018 Auto Shanghai will be the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept. Mercedes says that the concept will preview “how the typical strengths of an exclusive high-end saloon and an SUV can be combined”. It will embody the Mercedes-Maybach design language along with the new Vision Concept characteristics as we saw on the Maybach 6 Coupe concept. 

The C-Class sedan will also share the stage apart from seven undisclosed cars at the 2018 Auto Shanghai Stage. More details will be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • A class
  • Mercedes Benz A Class
  • A-Class Saloon
  • A-Sedan
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

We show you some of the most extravagant featur ...

22 Likes
1591 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

274 Likes
14799 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in