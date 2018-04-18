Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon to be revealed at the Beijing Motor Show

- It will be based on the A Sedan Concept from last year’s Auto Shanghai.

- Will be positioned below the CLA and C-Class in the Mercedes’ sedan line-up.

- The A-Class Saloon will feature MBUX infotainment system and driving assistance system from the S-Class.

- The compact sedan is specific to the Chinese market.

- It will share the stage with updated C-Class and Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept.

Mercedes Benz will be arriving at the 2018 Auto Shanghai with the global debut of the A-Class Sedan. Positioned below the CLA and C-Class, the all-new A-Class promises to have a generous amount of space for the driver and front passenger. Apart from that, it will also feature the new MBUX infotainment system and driving assistance systems which is on a par with the S-Class flagship

The A-Class Sedan is an important car for Mercedes-Benz. It will be focused on the Chinese market and most probably will be built there. And as per the preference of the Chinese car buyers, the A-Class Saloon (as it is officially called) will have an extended wheelbase, thus fulfilling the promise of its roomy cabin. It will take its design elements from the recently revealed new-generation A-Class hatchback.

Our extensive spy shots of the A-Class Saloon prototype reveal that the entry-level sedan will feature a coupe-like silhouette with short overhands and rear-offset body style. The front will be similar to the hatchback but at the rear we expect the boot design to be more in tune with the new-gen CLS-Class. The A-Class sedan will be cheaper than the CLA-Class as well.

Joining the stage alongside the A-Class Saloon at the 2018 Auto Shanghai will be the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept. Mercedes says that the concept will preview “how the typical strengths of an exclusive high-end saloon and an SUV can be combined”. It will embody the Mercedes-Maybach design language along with the new Vision Concept characteristics as we saw on the Maybach 6 Coupe concept.

The C-Class sedan will also share the stage apart from seven undisclosed cars at the 2018 Auto Shanghai Stage. More details will be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned.