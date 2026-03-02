Mercedes V-Class Launched: What It Means for Luxury Car Buyers and Flagship SUVs

The launch of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class highlights a growing shift in India’s luxury car market: the emergence of high-end MPVs as an alternative to flagship SUVs and sedans.

Over the last few years, there has been a visible rise in demand for chauffeur-driven vehicles that prioritise rear-seat comfort over a tall stance. Affluent families and high-profile individuals are increasingly opting for vehicles that offer lounge-like seating, privacy, and usable cabin space rather than just road presence.

In this context, the new V-Class, priced at Rs. 1.4 crore, ex-showroom, sits in a price bracket occupied by full-size luxury SUVs, such as the BMW X7, Audi Q7, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. While those models offer higher ground clearance, all-wheel drive capability, and a more traditional luxury SUV appeal, the V-Class differentiates itself with superior cabin space, easier ingress-egress, and a layout designed primarily around second-row comfort.

The key question is whether luxury buyers are ready to prioritise space and comfort over SUV styling and status appeal. The growing visibility of premium MPVs in Tier-1 cities suggests a niche, albeit limited but expanding market. The V-Class may not replace flagship SUVs, but it strengthens the case for luxury MPVs as a distinct and viable category in India.