Mercedes India to increase prices from the start of 2023

- The prices of the entire portfolio will be raised by 5 per cent

- Price hike to be effective from 1 January, 2023

Mercedes-Benz India has decided to hike the price of its entire range of vehicles from 1 January, 2023. The automaker will increase the vehicles' ex-showroom prices by 5 per cent. The brand was compelled to make this decision as a result of the ongoing increase in the operational and input costs associated with producing its premium offerings.

Here are the revised model-wise prices (ex-showroom):

Mercedes GLA 200 – Rs 46.50 lakh

Mercedes GLA 220d – Rs 48 lakh

Mercedes C200 – Rs 57.5 lakh

Mercedes C220d – Rs 58.50 lakh

Mercedes E 200 Exclusive – Rs 72.5 lakh

Mercedes E220d Exclusive – Rs 73.50 lakh

Mercedes GLE 300d 4M – Rs 88 lakh

Mercedes GLE 400d 4M – Rs 1.05 crore

Mercedes S 350d – Rs 1.65 crore

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 – Rs 2.57 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (CBU) – Rs 2.92 crore

Speaking on this price increment, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our franchise partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures. Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz.”