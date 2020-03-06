Mercedes opens new showroom and service facility in Surat

- Digital engagement is used both in the showroom and service facility to ensure convenience to customers.

- Luxurious interiors to enhance the overall ambience of the Three-Pointed star experience.

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated two new state-of-the-art outlets yesterday in Surat, Gujarat. This is in line with the car maker’s commitment to reach out to prospective customers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

Both the showroom and the service facility (operated by Emerald Motors) were built with an investment of eight crores, and are strategically located in the heart of the city to meet the requirements of customers in Surat.

Highlights of the service centre include 22 service bays with 35 trained professionals. It is equipped for general maintenance, body and paint repair while accessories and spare parts will also be sold.

On the other hand, the showroom covers an approximate area of over 7,000 square feet, and will have a seven car display along with an exclusive car-delivery bay. There will also be a premium lounge, Café Mercedes, and a merchandise corner.