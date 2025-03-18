CarWale
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Launched at Rs. 4.2 Crore

    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Launched at Rs. 4.2 Crore
    • Only three units are currently allotted for India
    • Deliveries to commence from Q1 2026

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched its sportiest Maybach ever, the SL 680 Monogram at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 4.2 crore in the country. Only three units of this open-top, two-seater roadster are allotted for India, with deliveries commencing from Q1 2026.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Left Side View

    The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is available in two paint jobs: Red Ambience and White Ambience, both with a contrasting dual-tone, black finish. Then there’s a Maybach-specific illuminated grille, and rose gold accents in the headlights.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Front View

    Other exterior highlights include a Maybach pattern on the bonnet, and an upright logo alongside a chrome fin vertically placed on the bonnet. Furthermore, the SL 680 rides on 21-inch forged wheels and gets a chrome finish on the door handles, front fenders, door sills, and rear bumper.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin of the new Maybach SL 680 is finished in Manufaktur’s crystal white Nappa leather upholstery. As for the features, the luxury roadster gets a tilting 11.9-inch infotainment system that runs on the latest MBUX software, 12.3-inch digital cockpit, three-spoke steering wheel with Maybach lettering, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and advanced safety suite.

    Mechanically, a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 along with a nine-speed automatic gearbox does the duty. This motor is tuned to generate 580bhp and 800Nm peak torque, with a zero to 100kmph acceleration time of just 4.1 seconds.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Gallery

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 4.97 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 5.17 Crore
    DelhiRs. 4.83 Crore
    PuneRs. 4.97 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 5.17 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 4.58 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 5.25 Crore
    KolkataRs. 4.83 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 4.74 Crore

