Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Launched at Rs. 4.2 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its sportiest Maybach ever, the SL 680 Monogram at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 4.2 crore in the country. Only three units of this open-top, two-seater roadster are allotted for India, with deliveries commencing from Q1 2026.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is available in two paint jobs: Red Ambience and White Ambience, both with a contrasting dual-tone, black finish. Then there’s a Maybach-specific illuminated grille, and rose gold accents in the headlights.

Other exterior highlights include a Maybach pattern on the bonnet, and an upright logo alongside a chrome fin vertically placed on the bonnet. Furthermore, the SL 680 rides on 21-inch forged wheels and gets a chrome finish on the door handles, front fenders, door sills, and rear bumper.

On the inside, the cabin of the new Maybach SL 680 is finished in Manufaktur’s crystal white Nappa leather upholstery. As for the features, the luxury roadster gets a tilting 11.9-inch infotainment system that runs on the latest MBUX software, 12.3-inch digital cockpit, three-spoke steering wheel with Maybach lettering, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and advanced safety suite.

Mechanically, a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 along with a nine-speed automatic gearbox does the duty. This motor is tuned to generate 580bhp and 800Nm peak torque, with a zero to 100kmph acceleration time of just 4.1 seconds.