CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV unveiled: Six important facts

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    2,469 Views
    Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV unveiled: Six important facts

    Mercedes has taken the wraps off the Maybach EQS 680 SUV. It is the largest and most luxurious electric SUV that you can buy in India today with a price announcement set for 5 September. Ahead of the launch, we had a chance to check out the car and here are four important facts that you should know about the vehicle.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Dashboard

    56-inch hyper screen

    One of the biggest selling points of the Maybach EQS is its one-piece 56-inch display called the Hyperscreen. This is a massive unit running the automaker’s latest infotainment system and is quite a big deal. The display is massive, easy to look at, and has high-quality graphics. The passenger side display is smaller but runs the same system.

    Mercedes debuted its digital screen with the S-Class in 2013 and since then has gone from strength to strength in graphics, transitions, and the level of display information. This is the most visible in the cluster of the EQS Maybach and makes for a comprehensive unit. If that was not enough, you also get three screens at the back, mounted on the back of the front seats and a tablet built into the centre console.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    Centre airbag for rear occupants

    The Maybach EQS is one of the first cars in India to offer a centre airbag for the rear occupants. The EQS Maybach has 11 airbags, of which this one, in the event of an accident, deploys between the front seats. The benefit of this airbag is especially evident when you consider that there are screens mounted on the seat backs for both occupants.

    While this is a top-end feature in the present, we expect that it will come to future Mercedes models right down the range. Given that most markets in the old continent have such safety standards, it shouldn’t be too far away.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Left Side View

    Wheelbase of 3.2 metres

    The EQS Maybach measures in at 5.1 metres and has a wheelbase of 3.2 metres, both very impressive numbers. For context, the latter is the full length of the MG Comet EV that’s currently on sale in India. While the number may seem massive, once you look inside and see the kind of seating package that Mercedes offers with this car, it is very easy to understand why so much of the length is needed.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Instrument Cluster

    950Nm torque and 611km range

    The Maybach EQS that we are going to get in India is powered by a 122kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 611km and dual motors with AWD. The motors produce 649bhp and a very healthy 950Nm of torque. You get all the Mercedes toys like drive modes, V2L, V2C, adjustable regen via the paddle shifters, and most importantly a 0-100kmph time of 4.4 seconds!

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Upto 300km range in 20min using 200kW DC fast charger

    If all the numbers in the previous section sounded incredible then the biggest and best number on offer is 300km of range in just 20 minutes when plugged into a 200kW ultra-fast DC charger. This is currently the fastest charging time offered by an electric vehicle in the country.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Left Rear Three Quarter

    Pricing and launch

    We expect a price in the range of Rs. 3.5 crore to Rs. 4.2 crore (ex-showroom) putting it at least Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh above the ICE Maybach GLS. The German automaker has been the first to the game of cracking the ultra-luxury segment and we expect BMW, Rolls Royce, and even Bentley to take a shot at the segment in the future. The car will officially be launched in India on 5 September.

    Photography: Ninad Ambre

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Curvv variant-wise prices revealed ft. Tata Nexon
     Next 
    Tata Curvv ICE bookings open; delivery timeline revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    27087 Views
    262 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.37 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.37 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.37 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.37 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.70 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.50 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.37 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.37 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.36 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    27087 Views
    262 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV unveiled: Six important facts