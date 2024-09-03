Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV unveiled: Six important facts

Mercedes has taken the wraps off the Maybach EQS 680 SUV. It is the largest and most luxurious electric SUV that you can buy in India today with a price announcement set for 5 September. Ahead of the launch, we had a chance to check out the car and here are four important facts that you should know about the vehicle.

56-inch hyper screen

One of the biggest selling points of the Maybach EQS is its one-piece 56-inch display called the Hyperscreen. This is a massive unit running the automaker’s latest infotainment system and is quite a big deal. The display is massive, easy to look at, and has high-quality graphics. The passenger side display is smaller but runs the same system.

Mercedes debuted its digital screen with the S-Class in 2013 and since then has gone from strength to strength in graphics, transitions, and the level of display information. This is the most visible in the cluster of the EQS Maybach and makes for a comprehensive unit. If that was not enough, you also get three screens at the back, mounted on the back of the front seats and a tablet built into the centre console.

Centre airbag for rear occupants

The Maybach EQS is one of the first cars in India to offer a centre airbag for the rear occupants. The EQS Maybach has 11 airbags, of which this one, in the event of an accident, deploys between the front seats. The benefit of this airbag is especially evident when you consider that there are screens mounted on the seat backs for both occupants.

While this is a top-end feature in the present, we expect that it will come to future Mercedes models right down the range. Given that most markets in the old continent have such safety standards, it shouldn’t be too far away.

Wheelbase of 3.2 metres

The EQS Maybach measures in at 5.1 metres and has a wheelbase of 3.2 metres, both very impressive numbers. For context, the latter is the full length of the MG Comet EV that’s currently on sale in India. While the number may seem massive, once you look inside and see the kind of seating package that Mercedes offers with this car, it is very easy to understand why so much of the length is needed.

950Nm torque and 611km range

The Maybach EQS that we are going to get in India is powered by a 122kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 611km and dual motors with AWD. The motors produce 649bhp and a very healthy 950Nm of torque. You get all the Mercedes toys like drive modes, V2L, V2C, adjustable regen via the paddle shifters, and most importantly a 0-100kmph time of 4.4 seconds!

Upto 300km range in 20min using 200kW DC fast charger

If all the numbers in the previous section sounded incredible then the biggest and best number on offer is 300km of range in just 20 minutes when plugged into a 200kW ultra-fast DC charger. This is currently the fastest charging time offered by an electric vehicle in the country.

Pricing and launch

We expect a price in the range of Rs. 3.5 crore to Rs. 4.2 crore (ex-showroom) putting it at least Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh above the ICE Maybach GLS. The German automaker has been the first to the game of cracking the ultra-luxury segment and we expect BMW, Rolls Royce, and even Bentley to take a shot at the segment in the future. The car will officially be launched in India on 5 September.

Photography: Ninad Ambre