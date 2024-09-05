Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 launched in India at Rs. 2.25 crore

Brand’s flagship electric SUV

Has a driving range of 600km

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Maybach EQS all-electric SUV at Rs. 2.25 crore. The EQS 680 is a pure-electric luxury SUV that made its global debut in April last year.

Regarding styling, it sports a huge grille, connected LED headlights and taillamps, and Maybach-specific details and features. Like the global-spec vehicle, it gets a long list of luxury and comfort features. There is a 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, active ambient lighting, Nappa leather seats, infotainment controls at the rear, powered curtains, and more. Customers can even opt for rear entertainment screens and a refrigerator with champagne flute glasses.

In terms of safety, the luxury electric SUV gets a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, ADAS, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It even has various drive modes such as Eco, Sport, Offroad, Individual, and Maybach modes.

Powertrain

Offered in a sole 680 variant, like the one first unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, the EQS 680 features a 122kWh battery pack mated to dual electric motors, effectively making it an all-wheel-drive vehicle. This battery-electric motor combination makes 658bhp and 950Nm of torque. It helps the electric SUV sprint from 0-100kmph in just above four seconds, while boasting a WLTP range of 600km.