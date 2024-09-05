CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 launched in India at Rs. 2.25 crore

    Read inதமிழ்|తెలుగు|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    3,275 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 launched in India at Rs. 2.25 crore
    • Brand’s flagship electric SUV
    • Has a driving range of 600km

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Maybach EQS all-electric SUV at Rs. 2.25 crore. The EQS 680 is a pure-electric luxury SUV that made its global debut in April last year.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Left Side View

    Regarding styling, it sports a huge grille, connected LED headlights and taillamps, and Maybach-specific details and features. Like the global-spec vehicle, it gets a long list of luxury and comfort features. There is a 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, active ambient lighting, Nappa leather seats, infotainment controls at the rear, powered curtains, and more. Customers can even opt for rear entertainment screens and a refrigerator with champagne flute glasses.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    In terms of safety, the luxury electric SUV gets a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, ADAS, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It even has various drive modes such as Eco, Sport, Offroad, Individual, and Maybach modes.

    Powertrain

    Offered in a sole 680 variant, like the one first unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, the EQS 680 features a 122kWh battery pack mated to dual electric motors, effectively making it an all-wheel-drive vehicle. This battery-electric motor combination makes 658bhp and 950Nm of torque. It helps the electric SUV sprint from 0-100kmph in just above four seconds, while boasting a WLTP range of 600km.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition diesel launched in India
     Next 
    Exclusive! Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 8,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    26837 Views
    262 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.37 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.37 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.37 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.37 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.70 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.50 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.37 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.37 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.36 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    26837 Views
    262 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 launched in India at Rs. 2.25 crore