Mercedes Cars in India to Get More Expensive This Year

Price hike announced in two stages

Ranges from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 12 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a correction in the portfolio’s ex-showroom prices of all cars. The price hike will be in two phases, June and September 2025, owing to increasing input costs.

Starting this June, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will cost Rs. 90,000 more, while the top-spec Mercedes-Maybach S 680 will be more expensive by Rs. 12.2 lakh, followed by a uniform hike of 1.5 per cent, September 2025 onwards. The carmaker attributes the steep hike to forex rates impacting the price of components and CBU products, though it has absorbed the bulk and passed a marginal portion to the customers.

The carmaker’s price hike plan is in two stages so that prospective buyers have enough leeway in planning their next buy and managing their finances. Additionally, innovative financing solutions will be brought in for customers through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to minimise the hit. These schemes will ensure that the customer's monthly EMI outflow remains unchanged despite latest price revisions.