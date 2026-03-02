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    Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched in India at Rs. 1.40 Crore

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    Jay Shah

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    Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched in India at Rs. 1.40 Crore
    • Available with two engine options
    • Deliveries to commence this month

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class at a starting price of Rs. 1.40 crore, ex-showroom. The luxury MPV makes a return to the Indian market after a gap of four years, and rivals the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM in the premium people mover segment.

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class Second Row Seats

    The V-Class is offered in four- and six-seat configurations, with a strong focus on rear-seat comfort. The lounge seats are electrically adjustable and come equipped with recline, massage, ventilation, and heating functions. The third row, in the six-seat layout, also gets ventilation. Other cabin highlights include three-zone climate control, Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, two interior themes, and twin 12.3-inch screens integrated into the dashboard.

    In terms of safety, the V-Class comes equipped with seven airbags, 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    Dimensionally, the V-Class measures 5.3 metres in length, and has a 3.4-metre wheelbase, making it the largest model in its segment. Exterior highlights include 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, powered sliding rear doors, and a split tailgate. It is offered in Rock Crystal White, Obsidian Black, Sodalite Blue, Alpine Grey, and High-Tech Silver exterior shades.

    The V-Class is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The V300 petrol produces 248bhp, while the V300d diesel generates 233bhp. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Mercedes-Benz V-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    BangaloreRs. 1.73 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.65 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.69 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.77 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.53 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.76 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.62 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.59 Crore

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