Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched in India at Rs. 1.40 Crore

Available with two engine options

Deliveries to commence this month

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class at a starting price of Rs. 1.40 crore, ex-showroom. The luxury MPV makes a return to the Indian market after a gap of four years, and rivals the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM in the premium people mover segment.

The V-Class is offered in four- and six-seat configurations, with a strong focus on rear-seat comfort. The lounge seats are electrically adjustable and come equipped with recline, massage, ventilation, and heating functions. The third row, in the six-seat layout, also gets ventilation. Other cabin highlights include three-zone climate control, Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, two interior themes, and twin 12.3-inch screens integrated into the dashboard.

In terms of safety, the V-Class comes equipped with seven airbags, 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Dimensionally, the V-Class measures 5.3 metres in length, and has a 3.4-metre wheelbase, making it the largest model in its segment. Exterior highlights include 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, powered sliding rear doors, and a split tailgate. It is offered in Rock Crystal White, Obsidian Black, Sodalite Blue, Alpine Grey, and High-Tech Silver exterior shades.

The V-Class is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The V300 petrol produces 248bhp, while the V300d diesel generates 233bhp. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.