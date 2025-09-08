Mercedes-Benz Unveils All-Electric GLC With Impressive Features

Built on new MB.EA EV platform and up to 713 km WLTP range

Illuminated 942-pixel grille and optional 39-inch Hyperscreen

Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed the next-generation GLC electric SUV, showcased at the Munich IAA Mobility 2025 event. Positioned as the successor to the EQC, this model is constructed on the brand’s all-electric MB.EA platform, marking a shift in design and engineering focus.

It will be offered with two powertrain variants. The rear-drive GLC300+ with 369bhp and 504Nm, and the dual-motor GLC400 4MATIC, delivering 483bhp and 808Nm. Both utilise a 94kWh battery and operate on an 800-volt electrical system, enabling 10 to 80 per cent charging in approximately 24 minutes.

Despite its electric nature, the new GLC remains true to its lineage and measures about five inches longer than the ICE version, with a WLTP-rated range of 713 km.

The exterior features a massive illuminated grille, comprised of 942 light-up pixels, capable of animated greetings and departures. Inside, the EV showcases optional MBUX Hyperscreen, a 39.1-inch display stretching from A-pillar to A-pillar, integrating the instrument cluster, infotainment, aircon controls, and passenger interface into one unit.