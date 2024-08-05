Mercedes-Benz teases GLC 43 AMG Coupe and CLE Cabriolet ahead of launch

To be offered via the CBU route

CLE could also get an AMG variant

Mercedes-Benz has released the first teasers for the GLC 43 AMG Coupe and the CLE Cabriolet ahead of their India launch this week. These are top-end models and are two of the aspirational CBU models that the automaker is bringing to the country.

CLE Cabriolet

This will be Mercedes’ third convertible car for the Indian market but will be their largest and most luxurious model in this form factor. Some of the important numbers include 375bhp, 0-100kmph in under 10 seconds, and 20 seconds to take the roof up or down at speeds of upto 60kmph.

Some of the major luxury features of the Cabriolet include a portrait-oriented touchscreen system, leatherette upholstery, powered seats, an LED light package, and seating for four people to enjoy the experience. Sources indicate that we will also get the high-performance CLE AMG model. It looks similar to the standard car but gets the AMG bits inside and outside. The engine, too, has been given a higher state of tune to match the AMG name.

GLC 43 AMG Coupe

While the CLE is an all-new player, the GLC 43 is returning to the Indian market after two years. The formula is the same but with some new design elements and an updated feature list. However, the biggest change comes in the form of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol replacing the 3.0-litre inline-six petrol. The output at 421bhp and 500Nm is higher than what the V6 produced and it’s mated to a nine-speed AT with 4MATIC AWD as a part of the deal.

The GLC 43’s comeback comes when it has no rivals in the mid-level performance SUV segment. It will be able to make decent numbers due to its unique position in the market.