Mercedes-Benz Studio Inaugurated in India; Concept AMG GT XX showcased

Concept AMG GT XX showcased

First studio in India

Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated the country's first Mercedes-Benz Studio at the DLF One Horizon Centre in Gurugram. It marks India's entry into an entirely new global brand experience format, and during the studio unveil, Mercedes also showcased the Concept AMG GT XX supercar and launched its Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 e-bike range for Indian customers.

Alongside a curated display of vehicles, the studio also houses a design and material library, Mercedes-Benz lifestyle collection, Mercedes-AMG X adidas merchandise and an exclusive Lavonne Cafe. The studio is part of a worldwide Mercedes-Benz initiative, establishing such exclusive Studios in more than 14 leading cities across four continents.

Concept AMG GT XX

It has opened with the first display in India of the Concept AMG GT XX, the pioneering technology programme unveiled globally in Affalterbach in June 2025. Finished in sunset beam orange, the concept has three axial flux motors and a high-performance battery developed from scratch.

Key highlights

The electric motors are packaged into High-Performance Electric Drive Units (HP.EDUs) front and rear, with one motor in the front drive unit and two in the rear.

It has a drag coefficient of 0.198

It has active aero elements, with each hub assembly having its own self-sufficient system comprising a generator, actuator and battery.

It has a charging power of more than 850 kW and can add 400 km in five minutes.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team e-bike

Mercedes-Benz also launched the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team e-bikes in partnership with EMOTORAD. The e-bikes will be available in three editions, each built for a different kind of rider. The list includes the ‘City Edition’, Track Edition and ‘Rallye Edition’. They are priced at Rs. 4.20 lakh, Rs. 5.70 lakh and Rs. 7.60 lakh respectively. Pre-orders are open, with deliveries commencing from mid-September 2026.

Official statement

“Customer engagement with luxury has been evolving, as they desire specially curated spaces to enjoy spending time; experience the latest products, connect with the brand and immerse in an unmistakably familiar ‘Welcome Home’ feeling synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz Studio presents this unhurried discovery: spending quality time, experiencing elevated culinary delight, making visitors feel welcome and interacting in novel, experimental ways. We are equally excited to showcase our alluring cars in the heart of the city, where customers can experience them in a relaxed and inspiring setting. We are confident ‘Mercedes-Benz Studio’ will create an immersive brand experience for customers, as we plan to expand this concept to other metropolises gradually,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.