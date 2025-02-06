Mercedes-Benz SL Monogram Maybach India debut on 17 March

It is the brand’s flagship roadster

To be powered by a V8 engine

Mercedes-Benz India has scheduled a major unveil on 17 March for the SL Monogram Maybach, its flagship roadster. The two-door convertible luxury coupe made its international debut in August last year, and is the brand’s sportiest model.

The Mercedes-Benz SL Monogram Maybach is based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63. Under the bonnet, the coupe is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This motor can produce over 570bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. In this state of tune, the SL Monogram can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 260kmph.

Design-wise, the Mercedes-Benz SL Monogram Maybach flaunts a bespoke wide shiny grille underneath the Mercedes Star logo on the bonnet. Speaking of which, the bonnet gets a contrasting black finish with Maybach logos embossed all over it.

Other design highlights include sweptback LED headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, chrome accents on bumpers and side skirts, and chrome-finished exhaust tips. Furthermore, the SL Monogram Maybach gets a fabric roof.