    Mercedes-Benz opens pre-bookings for the electric G-Wagon

    Mercedes-Benz opens pre-bookings for the electric G-Wagon
    • To be available as G 580 EV
    • To not use EQ prefix like other EVs

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced the pre-bookings of the all-electric G-Class. This electric version of the G-Class or the G Wagon will be available as the new G 580 with EQ Technology by next year.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mercedes-Benz G 580 is the first electric model to break away from Mercedes' current EQ nomenclature system. Upcoming EVs from the company too will drop this naming system. The electric G retains all the proportions and boxy looks of the standard G-Class, save for some cosmetic changes to differentiate it as an all-electric. The same goes for its cabin.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Rear View

    Powertrain of the Mercedes-Benz G 580

    The biggest change though is under the skin with the traditional internal combustion powertrain replaced by a quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. This powertrain offers up to 579bhp and 1,164Nm of peak torque capable of propelling this three-tonne SUV to 100kmph in under five seconds. The carmaker claims that this electric version boasts all the off-road capabilities of the standard G-Class. It has a similar approach, departure, and even sideward slope angles as its sibling having an internal combustion engine, but with a tank-turn capability!

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Right Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
