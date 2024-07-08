Mercedes-Benz opens pre-bookings for the electric G-Wagon

To be available as G 580 EV

To not use EQ prefix like other EVs

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the pre-bookings of the all-electric G-Class. This electric version of the G-Class or the G Wagon will be available as the new G 580 with EQ Technology by next year.

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 is the first electric model to break away from Mercedes' current EQ nomenclature system. Upcoming EVs from the company too will drop this naming system. The electric G retains all the proportions and boxy looks of the standard G-Class, save for some cosmetic changes to differentiate it as an all-electric. The same goes for its cabin.

Powertrain of the Mercedes-Benz G 580

The biggest change though is under the skin with the traditional internal combustion powertrain replaced by a quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. This powertrain offers up to 579bhp and 1,164Nm of peak torque capable of propelling this three-tonne SUV to 100kmph in under five seconds. The carmaker claims that this electric version boasts all the off-road capabilities of the standard G-Class. It has a similar approach, departure, and even sideward slope angles as its sibling having an internal combustion engine, but with a tank-turn capability!