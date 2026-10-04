Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class To Launch Tomorrow

Expected to be priced from around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom)

Gets a larger illuminated grille and updated cabin technology

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the updated Maybach S-Class in India tomorrow, 5 October. The flagship limousine gets styling and technology updates, while the India-spec variant, features and powertrain options will be revealed at the launch.

The Maybach S-Class retains its familiar silhouette but gets a more distinctive front-end design. The larger grille features the signature Maybach vertical slats and can be illuminated, while the bonnet gets an illuminated Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star. The revised headlights feature three-pointed-star-shaped daytime running lights, complemented by a redesigned lower bumper and an illuminated Maybach logo on the D-pillar.

New 20-inch and 21-inch alloy wheel designs are available internationally, along with two-tone paint schemes and further personalisation options.

The biggest change inside is the addition of Mercedes-Benz’s Superscreen layout, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.4-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch passenger display.

International-spec models also get the latest MB.OS operating system and fourth-generation MBUX. The rear cabin continues to be the focus, with reclining seats offering heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Internationally, the Maybach S-Class is offered with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, depending on the market.

The S 580 gets an updated 4.0-litre V8 producing 537bhp and 750Nm. The S 580e combines a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a 22kWh battery, developing 585bhp and 750Nm.

The S 680 remains the range-topping variant in select markets. Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm which of these powertrains will be available in India.

The outgoing Maybach S-Class is priced at around Rs. 2.88 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The updated model is expected to command a premium, with prices likely to start at around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom).